Internet Roasts LaMelo Ball After Awful Game In AAU Team’s 52-Point Loss

LaMelo Ball has had better games.
The 15-year-old brother of highly-touted NBA Draft prospect Lonzo Ball once scored 92 points in a game and has a scholarship offer to UCLA, but he had an off day in his AAU team’s 52-point loss to the Compton Magic on Saturday.
LaMelo Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, who coaches the team, attempted to fire his team up with a halftime speech but it was to no avail.
And while a 52-point loss certainly sounds bad, the highlights are even worse.
The internet, of course, reacted accordingly, roasting the LaMelo Ball and LaVar Ball with video of the 15-year-old prodigy throwing up air ball after air ball.
But LaMelo Ball didn’t seem concerned with the criticism.
