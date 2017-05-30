College Basketball

Internet Roasts LaMelo Ball After Awful Game In AAU Team’s 52-Point Loss

by on Tue, May 30, 2017 at 6:13PM
LaMelo Ball has had better games.

The 15-year-old brother of highly-touted NBA Draft prospect Lonzo Ball once scored 92 points in a game and has a scholarship offer to UCLA, but he had an off day in his AAU team’s 52-point loss to the Compton Magic on Saturday.

LaMelo Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, who coaches the team, attempted to fire his team up with a halftime speech but it was to no avail.

And while a 52-point loss certainly sounds bad, the highlights are even worse.

The internet, of course, reacted accordingly, roasting the LaMelo Ball and LaVar Ball with video of the 15-year-old prodigy throwing up air ball after air ball.

But LaMelo Ball didn’t seem concerned with the criticism.

