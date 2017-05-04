iRacing’s Logan Seavey Emerges From Four-Way Battle To Win At Eldora

Share this:

Every week, NESN Fuel partner iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, recaps a race from one of its top series. This week, iRacing recapped Week 5 of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. Read more about iRacing here.

Logan Seavey came out on top of a four way battle to take this week’s iRacing.com World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tilt at Eldora Speedway.

Seavey grabbed the pole position from Christopher Bell, Mike McKinney and Kevin J. Holley, jumped to the lead at the start and led comfortably if not handily through most of the race. But with five laps remaining, Bell forced his way past and a lap later McKinney joined in on the fun, as the top three swapped paint in their fight for the lead.

The status quo held the next time around with Bell, Seavey and McKinney covered by the proverbial blanket before Bell clouted the wall exiting Turn 2 on Lap 28 and rebounded into McKinney. McKinnery gathered it together and continued ahead of Holley while Bell slipped back to fourth.

Seavey began pulling away over the final two laps, taking the checkered flag 1.135 seconds ahead of McKinney, with Holley another 0.3 seconds back and Bell coming home fourth ahead of Chance Crum and the big mover of the race, iRacing veteran Vinnie Sansone. After qualifying 12th, Samson moved up three spots on the opening lap and picked off two more spots on the second lap.

From there he maintained position until relieving Nick Cooper of sixth place just before the halfway point. However, that was as far as Sansone would advance as he took the flag ahead of Cooper and Stephen Moore, with Davey Scovel and Satoru Ohno completing the top 10.

Next week finds the iRacing World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series heading to the super-quick USA International Speedway for another round of sprint car sim racing. Be sure and catch all the action on iRacing Live and DIRTVision.com on Monday, May 8 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of iRacing