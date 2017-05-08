Is Kelly Olynyk A Dirty Player? Celtics Coach Brad Stevens Doesn’t Believe So

Share this:

Tweet







As the Boston Celtics prepare for a crucial Game 5 on Wednesday, allegations of dirty play continue to swirl around Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk.

The latest barb came courtesy of Golden State Warriors power forward — and noted crotch-kicker — Draymond Green, who said Monday he lost all respect for Olynyk after the long-haired Canadian’s dust-up with Washington Wizards wing Kelly Oubre Jr. last Thursday.

Olynyk was called for a personal foul after dropping Oubre with a moving screen. Oubre, enraged, charged Olynyk and shoved him to the floor, earning a one-game suspension.

“Just dirty,” Green said on his “Uninterrupted” podcast. “I don’t respect that, man. He’s dirty.”

One day after the Oubre-less Wizards dominated the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Boston coach Brad Stevens was asked for his take on Green’s claim. His answer was brief.

“I talked about this (Sunday),” Stevens said Monday in a conference call with reporters. “I’m around Kelly every day. I don’t agree with that assessment. What I said yesterday is the way that I feel.”

Here’s what Stevens had to say about the situation Sunday, via the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett:

“I’m not sure where that narrative starts. I guess he set a screen, it was called a common foul, it was reviewed by the league and the league determined it was a common foul. Another guy rushed him and chucked him on the ground. I understand all the stories of the past, and I understand they’ve got to talk about something with three days in between games. But we know Kelly; I’m around Kelly every day.”

Olynyk’s teammates have backed him, as well, just as they did when Olynyk ended Kevin Love’s postseason two years ago.

The Celtics and Wizards are tied at two games apiece in their best-of-seven playoff series. Game 5 is set for Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images