Is Kylie Jenner Trying To Steal Cavs’ Tristan Thompson From Khloe Kardashian?

Kylie Jenner shouldn’t go where she’s suspected of trying to venture.

The reality television star is accused of trying to steal her sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, Radar Online reported Tuesday, citing an insider. Jenner’s preferred method of luring Thompson away apparently is via digital flirtation.

“She’s been texting him sexy selfies and flirting non-stop when Khloe’s back is turned,” the insider told RadarOnline.com. “Kylie gets a huge kick out of it and can’t help herself.

“She’s got it bad for Tristan and has even told friends that he’s way too hot for Khloe.

“If he made a move on her she’d totally go there.”

Jenner, 19, apparently has history of cozying up to her sisters’ significant others, including Kanye West (Kim Kardashian’s husband) and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

The looming potential saga between Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and Jenner, didn’t slow the Cavs forward one bit Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. Thompson scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Cleveland’s 117-104 victory at TD Garden.

