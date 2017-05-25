Is Odell Beckham Jr. Ditching OTAs With Johnny Manziel, Iggy Azalea?

Share this:

Odell Beckham Jr. seems like he’s enjoying himself away from the New York Giants’ OTAs.

The wide receiver skipped the first three days of the Giants’ organized team activities, as he apparently has been spending his time in Los Angeles, not New Jersey.

Beckham was spotted bowling with singer Iggy Azalea on Monday at Bowlero Woodland Hills, according to the New York Daily News, citing a source.

Via the Daily News:

“They were with a small group of friends and rented the full venue out for their group, just having fun, bowling and eating throughout their visit,” said the insider, who saw the pair “being romantic” while sharing chicken tenders and “assorted desserts.” Azalea, whom Beckham is rumored to be dating, appeared on Bravo’s TV show “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday night.

And Johnny Manziel’s Instagram suggests he spent his Wednesday with Beckham in L.A.

Never switched up not even for a second @obj happy for you my brotha you deserve it #ComebackSZN A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on May 24, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

