Is There Any Bad Blood Between Patriots’ Tom Brady And Jimmy Garoppolo?

Last season, there were rumors about some tension between New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

But over the weekend, Brady and Garoppolo, along with other members of the Patriots, were at Churchill Downs to take in the Kentucky Derby.

Hear what Jermaine Wiggins had to say about the two signal-callers’ relationship in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

