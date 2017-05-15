Is Tom Brady Annoyed Jimmy Garoppolo Wasn’t Traded By Patriots?

Share this:

It turns out that Adam Schefter guy knows what he’s talking about. The ESPN NFL insider was correct: The 2017 NFL Draft is in the books and New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was not traded.

But how does starter Tom Brady feel about Garoppolo hanging around? ESPN.com’s Ian O’Connor asked Brady if he’s annoyed Garoppolo wasn’t traded. Brady didn’t say “yes” or “no.”

“When you’re a member of a team sport, the best guy plays,” Brady said. “So I always want to make sure I’m the best guy, and I give our team a great chance to win. But if you’re ever not (the best guy), part of being a great teammate is letting the other guy do that, as well. Competition is what has always driven me. I’ve never been one that was hand selected, to be this particular player. … In high school, college, professionally, I think the greater the competition, the more that it really allows me to dig deep and bring the best out of me.”

There was baseless speculation of a rift between Brady and Garoppolo prior to the 2016 season when the former was forced to sit out the first four games with a suspension. Garoppolo and third-string QB Jacoby Brissett attended the Kentucky Derby with Brady’s crew earlier this month. The three QBs have dubbed themselves “the Wolfpack” on social media, squashing any future rumors of friction.

But Brady, 39, can simultaneously be annoyed that he still has a young, promising backup while personally liking that same QB. As long as Garoppolo, 25, sticks around, there will be murmurs that Brady, not the backup, will eventually be traded or moved on from. And that would be certainly be irritating for a five-time Super Bowl champion.

