Is Tony Romo The Next John Madden? Long-Time CBS Producer Believes So

The bar has been set very high for Tony Romo — and he hasn’t even picked up a microphone yet.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is making the switch to the broadcast booth this season as a CBS analyst, working alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz on the network’s top NFL broadcast team. It’s a pretty sudden change for the 37-year-old veteran, who has no formal experience in the booth.

But CBS Sports producer Lance Barrow thinks Romo will do just fine — quite a bit more than fine, in fact.

“I think he is going to be great,” Barrow said Monday at an award ceremony, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think we have the next John Madden on your hands.”

Madden, of course, is one of the great broadcasting legends, having spent nearly three decades as an NFL color analyst and forming an iconic duo with play-by-play announcer Pat Summerall.

This isn’t just anyone making the Romo-Madden comparison, either. Barrow has served as CBS’ lead NFL game producer since 2004 and has won 10 Emmy Awards for his success in the field.

Barrow also dropped a little news, revealing that Romo will make his official CBS debut this weekend at the Dean & Deluca Invitational golf tournament, joining CBS’ coverage at the 18th hole.

“It will be the first time he will wear a blazer and he will be introduced as our newest addition to CBS Sports,” Barrow added.

It appears CBS is going all-in to hype up Romo — and it will be up to the longtime QB to deliver.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images