Isaiah Thomas Addresses Hip Injury After Celtics’ Playoff Elimination

Isaiah Thomas still is in wait-and-see mode with regards to his hip injury.

The Celtics, who were eliminated from the NBA playoffs Thursday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated them 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, met with members of the media Friday, at which point Thomas was asked about the hip injury that sidelined him for Boston’s final three postseason games. The C’s point guard didn’t divulge much information, as he’s still figuring out the best course of action for recovering this offseason.

“(Surgery is) not the No. 1 option right now, but it could be once the swelling goes down,” Thomas told reporters, according to ESPN.com. “They want to let (the swelling) die down a little bit then take another MRI once everything is down and it’s back to normal. We’ll go from there. Hopefully I don’t have to have surgery, but I know that is an option.”

Thomas originally suffered the injury in March before reaggravating it last week in Game 2 of Boston’s playoff series against Cleveland. According to Thomas, doctors told him his hip has been different his whole life, although the 28-year-old wasn’t sure the exact details.

Thomas’ hip injury cut short an excellent season and will test his patience to begin the offseason. The two-time All-Star is committed to doing whatever’s necessary, though. IT is a confident player who clearly sees this as just a minor hiccup in his basketball journey.

“The plan is to play until 40, and they know that. All them doctors know that,” Thomas said, per ESPN.com. “So whatever they have to do to continue to play at, not just a normal level, at an MVP level, that’s what I’ve been on them doctors about and everybody on that training staff is.

“No matter what happens, let’s make sure I come back even better. And I will.”

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images