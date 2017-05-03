Isaiah Thomas Drops 53 Points As Celtics Win Game 2 Thriller Vs. Wizards

Share this:

“The King in the Fourth” struck again Tuesday night for the Boston Celtics.

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas scored a career playoff high 53 points in Boston’s 129-122 overtime win against the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series at TD Garden.

Thomas hit the 50-point mark in overtime. He scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and OT combined. The Wizards scored 30 as a team over that same span.

Isaiah Thomas scores his 50th point of the night and sets the Garden on fire! pic.twitter.com/TLE8c9Z4GT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 3, 2017

Thomas’ 53 points are one shy of John Havlicek’s franchise record for the most points in a single playoff game. Ray Allen (51 points) was the last Celtic to score 50-plus in a playoff game. He did it in Round 1 in 2009.

