Isaiah Thomas Drops 53 Points As Celtics Win Game 2 Thriller Vs. Wizards

“The King in the Fourth” struck again Tuesday night for the Boston Celtics.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas scored a career playoff high 53 points in Boston’s 129-122 overtime win against the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series at TD Garden.
Thomas hit the 50-point mark in overtime. He scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and OT combined. The Wizards scored 30 as a team over that same span.
Thomas’ 53 points are one shy of John Havlicek’s franchise record for the most points in a single playoff game. Ray Allen (51 points) was the last Celtic to score 50-plus in a playoff game. He did it in Round 1 in 2009.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
