Isaiah Thomas’ Epic Game 2 Made Pal Floyd Mayweather An Even Richer Man

Isaiah Thomas and Floyd Mayweather have been close friends for a while now. But we’d imagine Tuesday night’s game helped strengthen their bond.

Thomas delivered a performance for the ages at TD Garden, scoring a whopping 53 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 129-119 overtime win over the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series.

Thomas scored 29 of those points in the fourth quarter and overtime, essentially willing the Celtics to a comeback win. That victory, as it turns out, was excellent news for Mayweather, and the legendary boxer revealed why on Instagram after the game.

I bet on @isaiahthomas today! ☘️ #TMT A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on May 2, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

That’s Mayweather holding a large sum of cash, which he apparently won by betting on Thomas and the Celtics on Tuesday night. Now, that’s a smart investment.

The 5-foot-9 point guard and 5-foot-8 boxer have a long-standing friendship that goes beyond the former helping the latter win tons of money he probably doesn’t need. But it’s safe to say Mayweather might be taking Thomas out to a nice steak dinner soon.

