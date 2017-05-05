Isaiah Thomas, John Wall Both Know Celtics, Wizards Don’t Like Each Other

Share this:

The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards clearly don’t like each other.

The two teams exchanged unpleasantries throughout the regular season, and the rivalry has boiled over into their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

While the first two games at TD Garden were physical, they didn’t hold a candle to Game 3 at the Verizon Center on Thursday night. Three players were ejected from the contest, which Washington ultimately won 116-89.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was the first player tossed from the game after he viciously shoved Kelly Olynyk in the second quarter. Terry Rozier and Brandon Jennings followed suit in the fourth quarter, as both players were ejected following a series of fouls and an eventual double-technical.

Isaiah Thomas was blunt about the Celtics-Wizards rivalry after the game, explaining that the chippy tone of the series simply is a product of both sides not liking each other.

"We don't like them & they don't like us." -Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/8ZVudbZy95 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 5, 2017

And Wizards point guard John Wall employed the same message after the heated Game 3.

John Wall shrugs while trying to explain the feud between the #WizCeltics: "I guess, just two teams that really don't like each other." pic.twitter.com/rj9DXILDrt — WizardsXTRA (@WizardsXTRA) May 5, 2017

We have a feeling this Celtics-Wizards feud only will continue to grow as the series progresses.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images