Isaiah Thomas Laughs Off Suggestion Celtics Play Better Without Him

The Boston Celtics’ impressive 2016-17 season was due in large part to the play of Isaiah Thomas, but some still think the C’s are better off without the 5-foot-9 guard.

Thomas knows what he brings to the team, though, and he has a simple message for those who still doubt his talents.

Isaiah on suggestion Cs play better without him: "I kind of laugh at it now, the people who say stupid things like that." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 26, 2017

These question marks surrounding Thomas’ impact on Boston really picked up steam after the star guard was sidelined with injury following Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After being blown out by the Cavs in the first two games of the series, the Celtics surprisingly won Game 3 and hung tough in a Game 4 loss, both without Thomas.

However, IT’s production for the C’s over the course of the season cannot be ignored. His 28.9 points per game were good for third in the NBA during the regular season, and his ability to create offense for himself is a resource Boston desperately needs.

Thomas does have his shortcomings on the defensive end, but his elite-level scoring ability helped the Celtics earn the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the 2017 NBA playoffs. Boston is a better team with Thomas on the floor, and it would be tough to say otherwise.

