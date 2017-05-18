Isaiah Thomas Lone Celtic On All-NBA Team; James Harden Unanimous First Teamer

Share this:

The NBA announced its All-NBA teams Thursday, and Isaiah Thomas was among those selected.

The Boston Celtics point guard, who made the All-NBA Second Team, was the only member of the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed to earn the honor. It’s Thomas’ first time being selected.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden was a unanimous choice for the All-NBA First Team on all 100 ballots, giving him his third First Team selection in four seasons. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James came in right behind Harden with 99 First Team votes, joining Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone as the only players in to make the All-NBA First Team 11 times.

Here’s is the rest of the 2017 All-NBA team.

All-NBA First Team

James Harden, G, Rockets

Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

LeBron James, F, Cavs

Kawhi Leonard, F, San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Davis, C, New Orleans Pelicans

All-NBA Second Team

Isaiah Thomas, G, Celtics

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant, F, Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

All-NBA Third Team

DeMar DeRozan, G, Toronto Raptors

John Wall, G, Washington Wizards

Jimmy Butler, F, Chicago Bulls

Draymond Green, F, Warriors

DeAndre Jordan, C, Los Angeles Clippers

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images