Isaiah Thomas Lone Celtic On All-NBA Team; James Harden Unanimous First Teamer

The NBA announced its All-NBA teams Thursday, and Isaiah Thomas was among those selected.
The Boston Celtics point guard, who made the All-NBA Second Team, was the only member of the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed to earn the honor. It’s Thomas’ first time being selected.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden was a unanimous choice for the All-NBA First Team on all 100 ballots, giving him his third First Team selection in four seasons. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James came in right behind Harden with 99 First Team votes, joining Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone as the only players in to make the All-NBA First Team 11 times.
Here’s is the rest of the 2017 All-NBA team.
All-NBA First Team
James Harden, G, Rockets
Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder
LeBron James, F, Cavs
Kawhi Leonard, F, San Antonio Spurs
Anthony Davis, C, New Orleans Pelicans
All-NBA Second Team
Isaiah Thomas, G, Celtics
Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant, F, Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz
All-NBA Third Team
DeMar DeRozan, G, Toronto Raptors
John Wall, G, Washington Wizards
Jimmy Butler, F, Chicago Bulls
Draymond Green, F, Warriors
DeAndre Jordan, C, Los Angeles Clippers
