Isaiah Thomas Ready For Celtics-Wizards Game 7: ‘I Don’t Believe In Pressure’

Game 7s produce some of the most memorable moments in sports, but the pressure to perform well in them often is a heavy burden for many NBA players.

That doesn’t appear to be the case for Isaiah Thomas, though. He’s not concerned about any pressure before his Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series Monday night at TD Garden.

Isaiah: "Man, I don’t believe in pressure. I work too hard to be scared of any type of pressure." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 14, 2017

Thomas is averaging 27.2 points and 6.3 assists through six games against the Wizards. He also scored 53 points in an overtime win in Game 2.

The Celtics guard scored 27 points in Boston’s Game 6 loss in Washington, including a missed 3-point shot at the buzzer that would have ended the series.

All eyes will be on Thomas entering Game 7. He’s the Celtics’ best player and relied on to carry the load offensively. Luckily for the C’s, it appears Thomas has the right mindset going into the most important game of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images