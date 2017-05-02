Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Had Three Teeth Worked On, Will Play Tonight In Celtics-Wizards Game 2

Share this:

Tweet







All of Isaiah Thomas’ teeth will be in his mouth for Tuesday night’s clash between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

The Celtics point guard lost a front tooth during Game 1 of the teams’ second-round NBA playoff series when he took an elbow to the mouth while attempting to break up a pass from Wizards star John Wall. Thomas missed Monday’s practice while he underwent “significant” dental work, and it reportedly wasn’t only the one tooth that needed work.

Rumor has it that Isaiah Thomas basically had oral surgery last night to repair damage done to 3 teeth, not just 1. Of course, he's playing. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) May 2, 2017

The Celtics will be glad that Thomas isn’t missing any time, as he scored a team-high 33 points to go with nine assists in the Celtics’ 123-111 win over the Wizards in Game 1. Boston and Washington square off at TD Garden at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday for Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images