Isaiah Thomas’ Son Gets Gift From Nike After Adorable Game 2 Press Conference

The Boston Celtics topped the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series, and it might have had something to do with Isaiah Thomas’ son.

Prior to the game, Thomas’ son, Jaiden, took the podium with his dad and explained how he’d defend Wizards guard John Wall.

Nike caught wind of Jaiden’s basketball knowledge and are going to help out the youngster with his hoop dreams.

Future #Celtics legend Jaiden Thomas (son of Isaiah) received a little gift from Nike after his "fast shoes" presser. (Photo via his mom) pic.twitter.com/v7OP9yKWgK — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 10, 2017

We have a feeling IT’s other son, James, might be a little jealous of his brother when he sees him with his new Nike kicks.

