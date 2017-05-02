Isaiah Thomas, Son Share Adorable Moment At Podium Before Celtics Game

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — Isaiah Thomas was in an unfamiliar spot in the TD Garden press conference room before the Celtics took the court Tuesday night.

Instead of sitting at the podium, he was where the reporters usually sit, while his son, Jaiden, took the microphone.

Isaiah Thomas' son has taken over the press conference room. pic.twitter.com/fgaDSaOAJH — Cameron McDonough (@Cam_McDonough) May 2, 2017

It was a pretty awesome scene, and Isaiah eventually joined his son up on the podium. Once there, the Celtics point guard had a few questions for his son, including how he’d defend Wizards star John Wall.

Isaiah Thomas asks his son how to guard John Wall. https://t.co/oCFulLVPcT — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 2, 2017

Thomas and the Celtics host the Wizards in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images