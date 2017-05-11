Isaiah Thomas Throws Sweet Alley-Oop To Amir Johnson In Celtics-Wizards Game 5

Share this:

BOSTON — The Celtics opened Game 5 against the Washington Wizards with their best start of their second-round NBA playoff series.

The C’s built a 13-4 lead to force a Wizards timeout, then made Washington take another timeout after Boston guard Isaiah Thomas found center Amir Johnson for an alley-oop.

This basket pushed the Celtics’ lead to 20-8.

Boston wasting no time in transition! 👀 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/nWtCmcvYT4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2017

Boston closed the first quarter with a 33-21 edge.

The Celtics and Wizards entered Wednesday night’s Game 5 at TD Garden with the series even at two games apiece.

