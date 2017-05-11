Isaiah Thomas Throws Sweet Alley-Oop To Amir Johnson In Celtics-Wizards Game 5

BOSTON — The Celtics opened Game 5 against the Washington Wizards with their best start of their second-round NBA playoff series.
The C’s built a 13-4 lead to force a Wizards timeout, then made Washington take another timeout after Boston guard Isaiah Thomas found center Amir Johnson for an alley-oop.
This basket pushed the Celtics’ lead to 20-8.
Boston closed the first quarter with a 33-21 edge.
The Celtics and Wizards entered Wednesday night’s Game 5 at TD Garden with the series even at two games apiece.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
