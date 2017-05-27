Isaiah Thomas To Celtics: Sign Big Free Agent; Contract Extension Can Wait

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas is due for a monster pay day next summer, but the Boston Celtics guard is willing to put that on the back burner in order to help his team.

Speaking with the media Friday, Thomas expressed that the Celtics’ main priority this offseason should be bringing in a marquee player to help Boston get to the next level.

“We need the best possible player that’s gonna help us win, and I’m with that,” Thomas told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “Anything Danny (Ainge) and this organization need me to do to help bring even more talent to this city, I’m all for that. I want to win a championship and being so close to getting to the Finals, that makes you want it that much more.”

Thomas is set to play the last of his four-year, $27 million contract next season. After a stellar 2016-17 campaign which easily could be duplicated in the upcoming season, the 5-foot-9 guard will be in position to earn a max deal. Thomas isn’t concerned about cashing in, though, as he believes everything will play out the way it’s supposed to.

“That time will come,” Thomas said. “Whatever happens, happens. “I’ve proved myself. The world knows what I bring to the table and I can’t do anything to control anything else. So whatever happens this summer with contracts, it happens. If not, then we’ll wait until next summer and then we’ll see where we go.”

Given the Celtics’ ownership of the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and their ample cap space, Thomas’ hope of Boston taking a major step could become a reality.

