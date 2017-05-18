Isaiah Thomas Uses ‘Space Jam’ Reference To Give Celtics Hope Vs. Cavs

Share this:

Tweet







Michael Jordan isn’t walking through that door, but Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics still are hopeful about their chances against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The C’s were blown out by the Cavs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, so it would be understandable if hope was hard to come by at the Celtics’ practice facility Thursday afternoon in Waltham, Mass.

But Isaiah Thomas, fresh off his All-NBA Second Team nod, isn’t afraid of the big bad Cavs.

“I believe in these guys. We’re not scared of Cleveland. They’re not the Monstars. They’re not on ‘Space Jam,'” Thomas told reporters, via ESPN.com’s Chris Forsberg. “They lace up their shoes just like us. They just happened to play better than us in Game 1. We just gotta protect homecourt in Game 2 and get the win.”

So, the outside world might be writing off Boston in this one, but the team’s All-Star isn’t.

“We can’t panic. It’s only one game,” Thomas said, per Forsberg. “One game. They took care of business and we just gotta take care of business in Game 2.”

Game 2 tips off Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images