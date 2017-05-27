Isaiah Thomas ‘Would Love’ To Be With Celtics Long Term, Win Championships

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas wants to remain a member of the Boston Celtics, that much is clear.

During the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, it became clear the Celtics were at least one player away from seriously contending with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a discussion about whether the Celtics should build around their All-Star point guard began to materialize.

But Thomas’ desire is to hoist a banner as a member of the Celtics.

“Boston’s changed my career, changed my life,” Thomas told the media Friday, per The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “I would love to be here long term and win championships here.

“But as you guys know it’s a business, and anything can happen and I know that, so I understand that. But I would love to be here, this has been everything to me. This city, this organization, you guys have been the best media to me, that I’ve been around, so it’s been good.”

The Celtics have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and could make a run at a number of free agents in the offseason, including Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward. Boston also could address its need for rebounding and rim protection, and Thomas, who is in line for a big payday, has stated the team should worry about his contract extension at a later date.

Whatever the Celtics’ plan is, Thomas appears to be all in.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images