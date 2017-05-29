Isle Of Man Police Force Actually Added Single-Seater To Its Fleet

Share this:

We’ve seen plenty of unique police cars, but this one is by far the coolest.

The Isle of Man Constabulatory recently became the first police force in the world to add a BAC Mono to its vehicle fleet. The road-legal single-seater is adorned in full police livery, and that’s not just for show.

Although the car will be brought to local festivals to promote safe driving, it also will be actively used by the force.

PC Andy Greaves, an advanced driver, police motorcyclist and collision investigator, will serve as the Mono’s dedicated driver. Greaves says the car will be an excellent tool to promote road safety, even when it’s not at a special event.

“Every opportunity we get, we stop and talk to visitors,” Greaves said in a statement, via BAC. “Having a show-stopper like a BAC Mono police car on the fleet makes that so much easier.”

The Isle of Man boasts some of the best driving roads in the world, so BAC reportedly established its relationship with the local government while developing the Mono.

Thumbnail photo via BAC