J.R. Smith Credits Avery Bradley’s Game-Winner To ‘The Luck Of The Irish’

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley had the shooter’s touch in the waning moments of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the clock winding down in regulation, Bradley launched a 3-pointer, which rattled around the rim before falling through the basket with 0.1 seconds remaining, lifting the Celtics to a 111-108 comeback victory.

It wasn’t a picture-perfect game-winner by any means, and J.R. Smith credited the big-time bucket to “the luck of the Irish.”

The Celtics surely are hoping this luck continues in Game 4 on Tuesday.

