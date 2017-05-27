Jackie Bradley Jr. Displays Stellar Defense In Red Sox’s Shutout Win Vs. Mariners

Share this:

Most of the attention after the Boston Red Sox’s 6-0 win Saturday was on Brian Johnson, and rightfully so. But some of his teammates also had big afternoons at Fenway Park.

Chief among them was Jackie Bradley Jr. with his two-run home run and stellar defense, which he displayed on two straight impressive catches to end the game.

Hear what Bradley said about Johnson’s performance in the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

