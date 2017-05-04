Jackie Bradley Jr. Working On Finding A Solution To Slump At The Plate

Share this:

Boston Red Sox outfield Jackie Bradley Jr. is not in the lineup against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Bradley is in a slump and is just two of his late 28 at the plate for the Red Sox. Bradley has been working closely with Red Sox hitting coach Chili Davis as he tries to get back to where he was in spring training.

Davis said Bradley needs to get back to being calm in the batters box so he can read the ball effectively.

