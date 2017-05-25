Jacoby Ellsbury Exits Game With Concussion After Slamming Into Outfield Wall

Share this:

The New York Yankees might be without Jacoby Ellsbury for some time.

The center fielder left Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning after he collided with the center-field wall while catching a fly ball off the bat of Alcides Escobar.

Jacoby Ellsbury SLAMS HARD into the wall to record the first out of the game, now on YES and Fox Sports Go. pic.twitter.com/2jbMtVgBWB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 24, 2017

Ellsbury remained down for some time after the collision. He stayed in the game and finished out the inning in center field but was replaced by Aaron Hicks in the second inning

The Yankees announced that Ellsbury has been diagnosed with a concussion and a sprained neck.

The Yankees entered Wednesday in first place in the American League East with a record of 26-17.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images