James Harden Sued For Allegedly Orchestrating Moses Malone Jr.’s Robbery, Per Report

James Harden finds himself in a bizarre legal situation just days after his Houston Rockets’ playoff exit.

Harden is being sued by Moses Malone Jr., who claims the Rockets guard orchestrated a plan to assault and rob Malone last year, according to Isiah Carey of FOX 26 News in Houston.

Malone, the son of NBA legend Moses Malone, was beaten by a group of men at Houston’s V-Live strip club last June and reportedly had $15,000 worth of jewelry stolen from him. At the time, Malone’s lawyers claimed he was confronted because of a critical Facebook post he made about Harden. Malone apparently was upset that the NBA star was charging $250 for a basketball camp.

According to Carey, Malone’s suit alleges that Harden paid a group of people $20,000 to carry out that attack. Four men already have been charged in the case, per Carey, including one who allegedly said Malone “disrespected James Harden and that he needs to be punished,” according to a criminal complaint.

Harden’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, steadfastly denied any wrongdoing on Harden’s part.

“I am totally comfortable that the allegations are untrue,” Hardin said in a statement, via Carey. “Unfortunately, I am afraid this is just another example of people shopping for a deep pocket when they find that the people actually responsible have no money.”

Harden, whose Rockets lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA playoffs’ second round, has yet to be charged in the case.

