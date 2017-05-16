Jason McCourty Signs With Browns; Patriots Reportedly Showed Interest

Share this:

There will not be a McCourty twins reunion.

Cornerback Jason McCourty signed with the Cleveland Browns, his agent Andy Simms tweeted Tuesday. McCourty’s brother, Devin, plays safety for the New England Patriots, who showed “some interest” after the cornerback was released by the Tennessee Titans, the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe reported Tuesday.

Jason McCourty signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Browns that has $2 million guaranteed, he told NFL Media’s Courtney Fallon. He reunites with Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was a senior assistant defensive coach with the Titans in 2013.

The Patriots already are loaded at cornerback with Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones, Justin Coleman, D.J. Killings, Kenny Moore and Dwayne Thomas.

