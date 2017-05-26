Jaylen Brown Scores Vs. LeBron James On Impressive Coast-To-Coast Play

Share this:

The Celtics likely won’t beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and advance to the NBA Finals, but the future is bright thanks to Boston’s collection of talented young players.

One of them is 20-year-old rookie forward Jaylen Brown, who went coast-to-coast and scored a sweet and-1 against LeBron James in the second quarter of Thursday night’s Game 5 at TD Garden.

Brown entered Game 5 averaging 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds over 16.8 minutes per contest in the Eastern Conference finals.

The No. 3 pick from the 2016 NBA Draft has shown flashes of stardom during the 2017 NBA playoffs and figures to be a focal point of the Celtics’ future success.

