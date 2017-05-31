Why Jeff Van Gundy Could See Warriors Making 10 Consecutive NBA Finals

Share this:

No one is arguing that the Golden State Warriors aren’t the most dominant team in the NBA’s Western Conference right now, but Jeff Van Gundy doesn’t believe that will end any time soon.

The broadcaster and former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets coach will call the Warriors’ NBA Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he provided some interesting insight on how long he believes the Dubs can rule the West. In fact, Van Gundy said in a conference call Tuesday that he sees Steph Curry and Co. making more consecutive Finals appearances than LeBron James.

“I think when you’re the prohibitive favorite against LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, that means you’re a heck of a team, and they sure are,” Van Gundy said Tuesday, via Sporting News. “Just the combination of offense and defense, the talent that they’ve been able to amass, it puts them in position where this is a dynasty to me. They have their youth, their health.

“I see nothing preventing them from going to eight to 10 straight Finals. It will be a massive upset if they’re not there each and every year.”

This year’s Finals is the Warriors’ third consecutive appearance, and James has seven straight between the Cavs and the Miami Heat, so it’s not crazy to believe Golden State could keep on winning as long as its core stays intact. And with both Kevin Durant and Curry expressing a desire to stay in the Bay Area when they’re free agents this offseason — and, honestly, why wouldn’t they? — Van Gundy might be onto something.

“Someone’s going to have to step up in the East or in the West if we’re not to see (Warriors vs. Cavs) next year, as well,” Van Gundy said. “It’s hard to imagine either team not being the heavy favorite next year going into their respective conferences.”

