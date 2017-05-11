Jimmie Johnson Rips Donuts In Corvette With Young Fan Riding Shotgun

Share this:

It might not be the same as going for a lap in the No. 48, but one young NASCAR fan got to experience the next-best thing.

Jimmie Johnson recently took Tyler, a fan of his who currently is dealing with health issues, for a ride in a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 convertible, according to FOX Sports. The seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion is raffling off the vehicle, with proceeds benefiting the Jimmie Johnson Foundation’s programs supporting public education.

But Tyler didn’t just go for a ride around the block, he also got to experience a backyard version of one of the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s celebratory donuts. Check out the cool moment in a video Johnson tweeted Wednesday:

Tyler has some health issues & is a HUGE 48 fan. I surprised him w a spin in my @TeamJJF Corvette I’m raffling off: https://t.co/dOLVRCjuuf pic.twitter.com/2Tj0z8fOog — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) May 10, 2017

While some professional athletes deservedly get bad raps, it’s important to not let some bad apples spoil the whole orchard. Because, as this video shows, some stars use their fame to help launch important philanthropic efforts.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images