Joel Embiid Still Refuses To Let Young Children Score In Pickup Games

Joel Embiid took advantage of a mismatch to dominate an inferior opponent Tuesday.

The scene was a playground court in South Philadelphia, and the “opponent” was a young kid about half Embiid’s size. The Philadelphia 76ers big man surprised the youngster by showing up at the court and challenging him to a game of 1-on-1.

But if you think Embiid took it easy on this kid, you don’t know Joel.

Saw kids playing at the park while we were driving so I had to stop to teach them how to trust the process….. Nobody gets in my paint ha #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on May 30, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Embiid had none of the young baller’s shot attempt, swatting it into the stratosphere with a casual flick of his hand.

Of course, maybe the kid should have known better — Embiid did the same thing to a pint-sized Sixers fan last summer.

“The Process” doesn’t care how old you are; if you come into his paint, you’re going to pay the price.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images