John Andretti Using Indy 500 As Stage To Promote Cancer Screening

Share this:

Tweet







No name is more synonymous with the Indianapolis 500 than Andretti, and during this year’s running of the historic race, that name will adorn every car in the pit lane.

IndyCar announced Friday that every car during the 2017 Indy 500 will sport decals promoting John Andretti’s #CheckIt4Andretti campaign.

Andretti, cousin of Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti, currently is battling Stage 4 colorectal cancer, which he was suddenly diagnosed with during a colonoscopy a few months ago. The #CheckIt4Andretti promotion is his effort to inform men over 50 about the importance of getting screened.

Before taking the “mini-movement” public, as he calls it, Andretti wanted to try delivering his message to some of his family and friends to see if it would hit home, according to IndyCar.

“One was my cousin Michael,” Andretti said, via IndyCar. “I figured I’d never get him to go, so I’d never have to go public with it. Two weeks later, he did it.”

Not only did Michael listen to his cousin, but he and his team have helped further his movement by wearing T-shirts around Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday that advertise the campaign.

The shirts not only generate awareness, but also funds. Andretti Autosport is selling them on shopandretti.com, with proceeds going to Race for Riley, which benefits Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health.