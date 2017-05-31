John Clayton Reportedly Out At ESPN, As Layoffs Apparently Not Done

Share this:

The widespread ESPN layoffs that claimed the jobs of roughly 100 employees earlier this month apparently aren’t done.

Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton also is on his way out, Sporting News reported Wednesday morning. Clayton had spent the last 23 years covering the league for the network.

Clayton, according to the report, will remain on the radio with ESPN Seattle, but the network doesn’t actually own the ESPN-branded radio stations.

As ESPN and most of the sports media world has moved to more personality-driven coverage of the “news,” Clayton appeared to be among the network’s personality’s who were being phased out over the time. In addition to his contributions as a reporter, Clayton also starred in one of ESPN’s most popular “This Is ‘SportsCenter'” commercials.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images