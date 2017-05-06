John Farrell Explains Lineup Changes Ahead Of Red Sox Vs. Twins Game

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s bats have been very quiet so far this season, so manager John Farrell decided to shake things up.

Saturday’s lineup against the Minnesota Twins saw right fielder Mookie Betts move back up to the leadoff spot, where he batted out of for most of last season. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi was the cleanup hitter for the first time in his short career, while a struggling Jackie Bradley Jr. sat Saturday in favor of Chris Young.

Farrell told reporters ahead of Game 2 of Boston’s three-game series against the Twins that he wanted to see more runs from the Red Sox in the earlier innings, which is something they’ve struggled with mightily. It worked, too, as Boston turned in an eight-run second inning that included a home run from Young.

Hear what Farrell had to say in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live” above.

