John Farrell Hopes Drew Pomeranz Has Overcome Arm Problems After Adjustment

Drew Pomeranz has struggled to pitch deep into games, but that might be a thing of the past.

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell said Saturday he hopes a slight tweak to Pomeranz’s motion will help reduce the wear on his arm during his starts. Pomeranz takes the mound Saturday in Red Sox’s game against the Oakland Athletics, looking to improve on his previous outing in which he lasted just three innings.

Farrell also discussed why he chose to sit Jackie Bradley Jr. and play Chris Young during Saturday’s game.

For more on Farrell’s thoughts on Saturday’s lineup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images