John Wall Laments Wizards’ Horrible Bench Scoring In Game 7 Loss To Celtics

John Wall and the Washington Wizards fell one game short of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.

In a do-or-die Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinals series, the Wizards were outlasted by the C’s 115-105 thanks in large part to a putrid performance from the Washington bench.

The Wizards’ reserves only put up five points in the contest, while the Celtics’ erupted for a whopping 48 points.

Wall was in disbelief about the bench scoring after the game, as he was left muttering the point differential on his way back to the team bus.

“Forty-eight to five,” Wall said, per ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. “Forty-eight to five. Our bench had five points.”

Washington’s bench had been weak all season, but it picked the worst possible time to turn in its worst performance of the season.

