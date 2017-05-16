John Wall Laments Wizards’ Unsatisfying Season After Loss To Celtics In Game 7

Share this:

Tweet







John Wall took the Washington Wizards to the brink of success, but the Boston Celtics prevented them from crossing the threshold.

Following the Celtics’ 115-105 win over the Wizards in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, Wall revealed the extent of his agony over the loss.

"It's very disappointing to us. Our goal was to get to the Eastern Conference Finals… It's not a satisfying season to me." -John Wall pic.twitter.com/Y5IdJDxWPY — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 16, 2017

Wall was the Wizards’ driving force throughout the series, but he looked physically worn down in Game 7, scoring just five points in the second half.

Wall struggled to explain his relatively poor performance in the final minutes, but the four-time All-Star had no problem putting the Wizards’ 2016-17 regular season and second-round playoff exit in perspective.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images