Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier Almost Come To Blows In Wild Press Conference

The Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier rematch fight fans have been waiting for is official.

The UFC announced Friday at its wild “Summer Kickoff” press conference that the two heated rivals will square off at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif., but you didn’t have to wait until then to see them nearly come to blows.

Before the press conference even began, they got in a heated argument behind the curtain, and it all was caught on video.

So what sparked the confrontation?

“He’s a b—- and he said something about my kid, so I smacked him in the face with a water bottle. B—- a– (n-word),” Cormier shouted at Jones.

That was just the beginning of a continued war of words between the two fighters that lasted the entire press conference. Jones got the first words in, and while the conversation wasn’t heated at the beginning, Jones saying Cormier has an “imaginary belt” appeared to change the mood.

Jones beat Cormier in their first matchup in 2015, and they were supposed to headline UFC 200 to unify the light heavyweight belt, but Jones failed a drug test and was suspended for a year. That suspension still is ongoing, which was something Cormier didn’t hesitate to mention multiple times.

(Warning: While there were no swears in the next quote, it comes with a strong warning for other language.)

“Is he really going to be in Anaheim?” Cormier asked. “Is this guy really going to go to the fight? Is this guy going to mess this up again by doing steroid or snorting cocaine or sandblasting prostitutes? What’s this guy going to do to mess this up this time?”

Jones, however, took the dig in stride and said he beat Cormier after a weekend of doing cocaine.

Yup. It was that crazy. And you can watch it all for yourself in the video, which comes with another warning for explicit language, below.

They were supposed to square off after the press conference, but they never had the chance to get too close to each other due to heavy security. But we did get these glorious GIFs.

Couldn't quite let DC and Jones do a face off #UFC #UFCSummerKickoff pic.twitter.com/lfICGMC0A7 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 12, 2017

… Or will @DC_MMA get his revenge and continue his reign over the LHW division? #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/um4B4bYGha — UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2017

UFC 214 is scheduled for July 29.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images