Jonas Jerebko Accuses Kevin Love Of Flopping, Tells Cavs Star To ‘Stand Up’

Apparently Marcus Smart isn’t the only player on the Boston Celtics who’s about that life.

As the Celtics began mounting their comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter of Sunday night’s Eastern Conference finals Game 3, Jonas Jerebko got tangled up with Kevin Love underneath Boston’s basket.

The Celtics forward grabbed Love around the waist and attempted to move him out of the way, which prompted the Cavs star to tumble onto the hardwood. Jerebko thought Love flopped, so he reacted in the only way he knew how: by telling Love he flopped.

After a foul was called on Jerebko, the Swedish forward stood over Love and appeared to tell him to “stand up.” Jerebko continued to bark at Love after the play, and cameras caught him yelling, “Come on, stop flopping,” in Love’s direction.

Flop or not, this was a pretty obvious foul on Jerebko. But if the 30-year-old was trying to spark his team, it worked, as the Celtics rallied from a 21-point deficit to earn a stunning 111-108 win at Quicken Loans Arena. Jerebko was more than just an instigator, too, dropping 10 points off the bench and finishing with a team-best plus-22 rating.