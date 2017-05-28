Josh Norman Predicts ‘Bad Blood,’ Rips Odell Beckham Jr., Dez Bryant

Share this:

There could be some fireworks in the NFC East during the 2017 NFL season.

Josh Norman has had his battles with star receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant, but the Washington Redskins cornerback believes the upcoming season could be a whole different story.

“Trust me when I tell you, it’s going to be bad blood this year,” Norman told Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne. “You think the NFC East didn’t like each other before? This year right here? There’s going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions.

“I’m going to be honest with you: This s— is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety (D.J. Swearinger) that don’t give a f— and I definitely don’t. And I know they don’t have that many people on the offense who do on their side.”

Beckham and Norman got into a heated battle during the 2015 season, which resulted in the New York Giants wide receiver drawing four penalties, including three personal fouls, and earning a one-game suspension from the NFL. But Norman doesn’t think that’s who Beckham really is.

“When people get physical, tough, like the Minnesota game, he acts out. He’s a kid. He’s a big kid, man,” Norman said. “He tries to be a tough guy. He tries to put on this persona which he’s not … He does things that he normally wouldn’t do because of all the pressure and added hype that he has to put on his whole persona. He’s not this guy.”

As for Bryant, the Dallas Cowboys receiver doesn’t impress the star cornerback.

“That’s a guy. Just a guy. Dez was Dez in 2012, ’13, ’14. Maybe ’14. Now? He’s a guy,” Norman said. “He doesn’t ‘wow’ you. For me, he don’t. For other guys, he probably will do the worst to them because he’ll bully them. But you can’t bully a bully. You know what I’m saying? That’s why his game doesn’t resonate to me.”

So what if Norman’s battles with his NFC East rivals get out of hand?

“I’m letting all hell break loose,” Norman said.

The NFC East might be must-see TV this fall.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images