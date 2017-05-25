Julian Edelman Gives His Initial Impression Of Working With Brandin Cooks

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots added some firepower to their already impressive offensive arsenal this offseason when they brought in wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

It should come as no surprise that Cooks was running with the first team Thursday during the first Patriots organized team activities session open to the media. Fellow wideout Julian Edelman spoke to the media after the practice and gave his initial impression of his new teammate after three sessions. He also apparently has nicknames for every receiver on the team.

“He works hard and he’s extremely fast,” Edelman said. “It’s not just Brandin, but it’s our whole room. We’ve got Hogs (Chris Hogan), Dola (Danny Amendola), Hawk (Andrew Hawkins) now, we’ve got Dev (Devin Lucien), Slate (Matthew Slater), Cody (Hollister), AC (Austin Carr), so you know we’ve got a competitive group in there. Very smart room, and as long as we continue to improve daily, usually that’s what makes the unit better.”

Malcolm Mitchell and DeAndrew White were excluded from the list Edelman rattled off, but they also didn’t participate in practice.

Cooks is clearly the Patriots’ fastest skill-position player, and he already started to show off his wheels in practice.

