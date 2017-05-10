Julian Edelman Now Finds Himself Involved In Matt Harvey Controversy

Share this:

Tweet







The Matt Harvey-New York Mets drama took an interesting new turn Tuesday night.

Harvey was suspended three games by the Mets after he missed curfew Friday night and skipped New York’s game Saturday. While there have been conflicting reports from Harvey and the team about what happened, it appears his relationship with model Adriana Lima was a factor.

Lima recently was spotted with her former boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, at a Met Gala after-party. And when Harvey saw photos of Edelman and Lima together, he became “an emotional wreck on May 2,” according to Page Six.

Page Six also directly linked Harvey skipping Saturday’s game to the Lima-Edelman reunion, as it wrote he “got himself suspended after seeing pictures of his supermodel gal pal out partying with another man,” according to sources.

Unfortunately for Harvey, a source told Page Six that “Adriana’s relationship with Matt was never serious. They are no longer seeing each other.”

Page Six’s baseball sources added that Harvey’s teammates believe he was partying Friday night to blow off some steam at 1 Oak, which also was the club where Edelman and Lima were spotted together.

And the situation apparently continued Saturday, as Page Six reports Harvey got a call from Lima while he was playing golf “that made him even more upset.”

Thumbnail photo via Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK