Julian Edelman Uses Taylor Swift Reference In Response To NFL Top 100 Ranking

Share this:

Tweet







New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recently was ranked No. 71 on NFL Network’s NFL Top 100 ranking of the best players in football.

Given the veteran wideout’s stellar regular season and playoff performances — including many clutch plays during the Patriots’ wins in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI — his ranking seemed a little too low.

Edelman talked about it with Deion Sanders in a recent appearance on NFL Network, and he referenced famous Taylor Swift song “Shake It Off” when asked if he should’ve been placed higher on the list.

“I think, what is it, Taylor Swift? Haters gonna hate, players gonna play, I just gotta shake it off, just gotta shake it off. We’re going for 2017 now,” Edelman said with a smile.

Edelman caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots last season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images