Kelly Olynyk, Celtics Bench Pave Way For Game 7 Win Over Wizards

BOSTON — No one could have predicted Kelly Olynyk taking over a Game 7 in the second-round of the NBA playoffs for the Boston Celtics. But Game 7s often produce surprising heroes, and that’s exactly what happened Monday night at TD Garden when the C’s punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals with a 115-105 win over the Washington Wizards.

“Kelly was the MVP. He did it all,” Celtics star Isaiah Thomas said. “He made 3-pointers. He took it to the hole. He played really tough, and he’s a big reason why we won (Monday night).

The C’s bench outscored the Wizards’ reserves 48-5, led by Olynyk’s career playoff high of 26 points. He also added five rebounds and four assists. Celtics guard Marcus Smart scored 13 points with six rebounds and four assists off the bench, while rookie forward Jaylen Brown chipped in nine points.

Boston’s bench proved to be the difference in the most important game of its season.

“I think we’re 10 or 11 deep,” Brown said. “We have a long line of people who are ready to play when they’re called on. I think we pride ourselves on that. Everybody is ready when coach calls. He has all the power to pick and choose how he wants to go with the matchup, but everybody is ready and that’s all we can do.”

In Game 7, the matchup called for more Olynyk.

“They were putting a lot of attention on (Thomas). They were putting a lot, a lot of attention on him, and he was putting us in great spots,” Olynyk said.

“And then we’re playing 4-on-3, and if they don’t run at you or try to run at you too hard, you gotta be able to make a basketball play out there. That’s what they did. They weren’t going to let him make plays at the end, they were gonna make other people do it. So someone had to do it.

The C’s big man scored a team-high 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the first half, which kept the Celtics in the game as the Wizards closed the second quarter strong. But the second half was all Olynyk, as he poured in another 14 points, including two clutch 3-point shots as the Wizards fought to trim Boston’s lead.

His last 3-point shot gave the Celtics a 110-100 lead with 3:26 left to play. It essentially sealed the win.

Kelly Olynyk is putting the team on his back! pic.twitter.com/c9d9CR9Cxl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 16, 2017

The Celtics will need Olynyk and the rest of the bench to continue to play very well or they won’t have much of a chance to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals.

The Cavs, just like the Wizards, likely will trap Thomas on the perimeter and force him to be a playmaker instead of a scorer. Boston will need guys like Olynyk, Smart and Brown to knock down outside shots as a result.

Luckily for C’s coach Brad Stevens, he has plenty of options on the bench. Whatever the situation, he has multiple guys who can step in and provide scoring, defense, energy, etc. Very few teams have the ability to go eight or nine deep in the playoffs, but the Celtics certainly do.

Boston’s bench is its biggest strength. It was the difference Monday night in Game 7 and must continue to be a positive for the C’s if they are to dethrone the defending champs and reach the NBA Finals.

