Kelly Olynyk Comes Up Huge For Celtics With 26-Point Performance In Game 7

There was a new “King in the Fourth” at TD Garden on Monday night.

Usually that nickname is reserved for Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas, but teammate Kelly Olynyk took over the reigns late in Game 7 against the Washington Wizards.

Olynyk scored 26 points off the bench for the C’s, and 14 of those came when it mattered most — in the fourth quarter. He also finished with five rebounds and four assists. You could say it was the perfect redemption for the Celtics big man.

Olynyk’s performance was crucial, as he helped lift the C’s to a 115-105 win over the Wizards in Game 7 of the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Here are just a few of his highlights.

Next up: The Cleveland Cavaliers.

