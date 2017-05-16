Kelly Olynyk Just Earned A Place Alongside John Havlicek In Celtics History

Share this:

John Havlicek stealing the ball is one of the most iconic moments in Boston Celtics history. But on Monday night, the Basketball Hall of Famer was equaled by none other than Kelly Olynyk. (On paper, at least.)

How is this possible? Well, Olynyk tallied 26 points off the bench in Boston’s series-clinching, Game 7 win over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. That’s the most points by a Celtics reserve player in a postseason Game 7 since — you guessed it — Havlicek, who dropped 26 points off the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals.

Olynyk’s 26 points also were the most by any NBA reserve in a Game 7 since former Celtic Leandro Barbosa tallied 26 for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2006.

SportsCenter graphics I didn't expect before Game 7. pic.twitter.com/nQbSvab4Eq — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 16, 2017

Havlicek made a last-second steal in that game against the Sixers to help send Boston to the NBA Finals, where it defeated the Lakers in five games. (Side note: It’s a testament to the Celtics’ incredible depth in the 1960s that Havlicek, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, came off the bench in a do-or-die Game 7.)

Olynyk didn’t exactly recreate Hondo’s heroics, but he nonetheless played a crucial role in Boston’s win over the Wizards. The 26-year-old dropped 14 points in the second half and made a pair of huge 3-pointers down the stretch, whipping the internet (and Washington fans) into a frenzy in the process.

And while the Celtics have bigger fish to fry in an Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Olynyk can lay claim to an individual effort on par with one of the greatest NBA players ever.

Who would’ve thought that 24 hours ago?

