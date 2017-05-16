Kelly Olynyk’s Epic Game 7 For Celtics Makes Wizards Fan Lose His Mind

Share this:

Tweet







Reese Waters didn’t wait long to ask the question on every NBA fan’s mind.

The comedian and ESPN correspondent wondered aloud Monday how Kelly Olynyk torched the Washington Wizards in the Boston Celtics’ 115-105 win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Olynyk didn’t start the game but he still managed to score a career playoff high 26 points in the Celtics win.

Waters, a Washington D.C. sports fan, didn’t hold back on the referees, Wizards center Marcin Gortat, the Boston area or his favorite teams in his postgame rant.

Bryce Harper, you now know what you must do.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images