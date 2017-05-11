Kelly Oubre Jr. Showered With Boos From Celtics Fans After Kelly Olynyk Incident

Share this:

BOSTON — Kelly Oubre Jr. thought getting boos from Celtics fans in Wednesday night’s Game 5 would be “fun,” and he was greeted with plenty of them when he checked in off the bench in the second quarter.

Celtics fans at TD Garden actually chanted “We want Oubre!” before the Wizards forward entered the game.

Oubre, of course, was suspended for Game 4 of the second-round NBA playoff series for violently shoving Celtics center Kelly Olynyk in Game 3.

The Wizards, without Oubre, crushed the Celtics in Game 4 to even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images